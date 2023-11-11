Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 11, when the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and New Mexico State Aggies match up at 3:30 PM? Our projection model believes in the Hilltoppers. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Western Kentucky vs. New Mexico State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Western Kentucky (-4.5) Under (54) Western Kentucky 29, New Mexico State 20

Week 11 CUSA Predictions

Western Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Hilltoppers a 66.7% chance to win.

The Hilltoppers have four wins in eight games against the spread this year.

In games they were favored in by 4.5 points or more so far this season, the Western Kentucky has gone 3-2 against the spread.

This season, three of the Hilltoppers' eight games have gone over the point total.

Western Kentucky games have had an average of 61.3 points this season, 7.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

New Mexico State Betting Info (2023)

The Aggies have a 37.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Aggies' ATS record is 5-2-1 this season.

New Mexico State is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 4.5 points or greater this year.

In theAggies' eight games with a set total, two have hit the over (25%).

The average point total for the New Mexico State this season is 2.1 points less than this game's over/under.

Hilltoppers vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Western Kentucky 28.9 27.7 38.3 24.5 21.4 30.2 New Mexico State 27.8 20.0 32.4 19.8 23.2 20.2

