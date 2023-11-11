The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-4) meet a familiar opponent when they host the New Mexico State Aggies (7-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium in a CUSA showdown.

With 456.1 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks fourth-worst in the FBS, Western Kentucky has had to lean on its 71st-ranked offense (382.6 yards per contest) to keep them competitive. From an offensive perspective, New Mexico State is compiling 27.8 points per contest (67th-ranked). It ranks 30th in the FBS defensively (20.0 points allowed per game).

Find out how to watch this matchup on ESPN+ in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Western Kentucky vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Western Kentucky vs. New Mexico State Key Statistics

Western Kentucky New Mexico State 382.6 (79th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 424.6 (16th) 456.1 (125th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.3 (90th) 111.8 (113th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.1 (15th) 270.8 (36th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 221.5 (76th) 11 (42nd) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (22nd) 19 (6th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (118th)

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed has 2,375 pass yards for Western Kentucky, completing 59.9% of his passes and recording 21 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 96 rushing yards (10.7 ypg) on 33 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Elijah Young has racked up 326 yards on 59 carries while finding the end zone three times.

This season, Markese Stepp has carried the ball 50 times for 236 yards (26.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

Malachi Corley has hauled in 53 receptions for 662 yards (73.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone eight times as a receiver.

Easton Messer has put up a 335-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 27 passes on 37 targets.

Dalvin Smith's 28 catches are good enough for 257 yards and two touchdowns.

New Mexico State Stats Leaders

Diego Pavia has thrown for 2,116 yards (211.6 ypg) to lead New Mexico State, completing 59.8% of his passes and recording 17 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 670 yards (67.0 ypg) on 117 carries with five touchdowns.

Ahmonte Watkins has collected 527 yards (on 46 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Jonathan Brady's 458 receiving yards (45.8 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 26 receptions on 38 targets with three touchdowns.

Trent Hudson has recorded 322 receiving yards (32.2 yards per game) and six touchdowns on 17 receptions.

Eli Stowers has racked up 271 reciving yards (27.1 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Western Kentucky or New Mexico State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.