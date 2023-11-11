When the Wisconsin Badgers match up with the Northwestern Wildcats at 3:30 PM on Saturday, November 11, our projection system predicts the Badgers will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Wisconsin (-10.5) Over (42.5) Wisconsin 28, Northwestern 16

Week 11 Predictions

Wisconsin Betting Info (2023)

The Badgers have an implied moneyline win probability of 78.9% in this game.

The Badgers' record against the spread is 4-4-0.

Wisconsin has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

The Badgers have played eight games this year and three of them have hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 42.5 points, 7.3 fewer than the average total in this season's Wisconsin contests.

Northwestern Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have a 26.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Wildcats have a 5-2-0 record against the spread this year.

In games this year in which they were an underdog by 10.5 points or more, the Wildcats have a 3-2 record against the spread.

In the Wildcats' seven games with a set total, five have hit the over (71.4%).

The average point total for the Northwestern this year is 0.5 points less than this game's over/under.

Badgers vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wisconsin 23.6 19.1 22.6 16.6 24.8 22.3 Northwestern 20.1 24.2 28.8 25.8 10.0 26.3

