Alec Pierce was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Indianapolis Colts' Week 10 matchup with the New England Patriots begins at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Pierce's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Alec Pierce and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heading into Week 10, Pierce has 17 receptions for 243 yards -- 14.3 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 32 occasions.

Keep an eye on Pierce's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Alec Pierce Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Colts have two other receivers on the injury report this week: Andrew Ogletree (DNP/foot): 9 Rec; 147 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Josh Downs (DNP/knee): 41 Rec; 483 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 10 Injury Reports

Colts vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 AM

9:30 AM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Pierce 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 32 17 243 44 0 14.3

Pierce Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 3 1 5 0 Week 2 @Texans 2 2 28 0 Week 3 @Ravens 7 3 43 0 Week 4 Rams 2 1 38 0 Week 5 Titans 2 1 10 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 6 3 25 0 Week 7 Browns 3 3 53 0 Week 8 Saints 5 3 41 0 Week 9 @Panthers 2 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.