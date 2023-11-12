Alec Pierce will be running routes against the 21st-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Indianapolis Colts meet the New England Patriots in Week 10, on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET.

Pierce has 17 grabs on 32 targets for 243 yards, with an average of 27.0 yards per game.

Pierce vs. the Patriots

Pierce vs the Patriots (since 2021): 1 GP / 23 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 23 REC YPG / REC TD Two players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New England in the 2023 season.

The Patriots have allowed 12 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

New England has not allowed an opposing receiver to register more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The Patriots yield 232.7 passing yards per game, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Patriots have totaled 12 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Patriots' defense is 20th in the NFL in that category.

Colts Player Previews

Alec Pierce Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 29.5 (-115)

Pierce Receiving Insights

In five of nine games this year, Pierce has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Pierce has been targeted on 32 of his team's 312 passing attempts this season (10.3% target share).

He has been targeted 32 times, averaging 7.6 yards per target (63rd in NFL).

Having played nine games this year, Pierce has not had a TD reception.

Pierce's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Panthers 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 3 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 3 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

