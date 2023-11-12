When the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots go head to head in Week 10 on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET, will Alec Pierce hit paydirt? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will Alec Pierce score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a TD)

Pierce has grabbed 17 balls for 243 yards (27 per game) this year.

Having played nine games this season, Pierce has not tallied a TD reception.

Alec Pierce Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 3 1 5 0 Week 2 @Texans 2 2 28 0 Week 3 @Ravens 7 3 43 0 Week 4 Rams 2 1 38 0 Week 5 Titans 2 1 10 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 6 3 25 0 Week 7 Browns 3 3 53 0 Week 8 Saints 5 3 41 0 Week 9 @Panthers 2 0 0 0

