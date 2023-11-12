Andrew Ogletree did not participate in his most recent practice. The Indianapolis Colts match up with the New England Patriots at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday in Week 10. Seeking Ogletree's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Heading into Week 10, Ogletree has nine receptions for 147 yards -- 16.3 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 17 occasions.

Andrew Ogletree Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Foot

The Colts have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Josh Downs (DNP/knee): 41 Rec; 483 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 10 Injury Reports

Colts vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 AM

9:30 AM

Ogletree 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 17 9 147 30 2 16.3

Ogletree Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 2 1 20 0 Week 3 @Ravens 2 1 11 0 Week 4 Rams 4 3 48 1 Week 5 Titans 2 2 16 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Saints 3 1 33 1 Week 9 @Panthers 3 1 19 0

