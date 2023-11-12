On Sunday, November 12 at 1:00 PM ET, the Cincinnati Bengals will meet the Houston Texans at Paycor Stadium. Our computer model projects that the Bengals will win -- keep scrolling for a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

Watch the Bengals in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Bengals are totaling 291.9 yards per game on offense (25th in NFL), and they rank 27th on defense with 364 yards allowed per game. From an offensive perspective, the Texans are generating 23.4 points per game (11th-ranked). They rank 14th in the NFL on defense (20.6 points allowed per game).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Texans vs Bengals on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bengals vs. Texans Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Texans (+6.5) Under (47) Bengals 22, Texans 19

Place your bets on the Bengals-Texans matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bengals Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bengals have an implied win probability of 75.0%.

Cincinnati has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing four times.

Cincinnati games have hit the over three out of eight times this season.

The over/under for this game is 47 points, 1.5 more than the average point total for Bengals games this season.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Texans Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Texans based on the moneyline is 29.4%.

Houston is 4-4-0 ATS this year.

The Texans have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Houston games have hit the over three out of eight times this season.

Texans games average 41.9 total points, 5.1 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bengals vs. Texans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cincinnati 19.4 20.3 21 18.5 17.8 22 Houston 23.4 20.6 27.3 21.8 19.5 19.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.