Bengals vs. Texans Player Props & Odds – Week 10
One of the top pass-catchers in football will be on show when Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals host the Houston Texans on Sunday, November 12, 2023.
Check out player props for the Bengals' and Texans' best players in this contest.
Sign up to bet on the Bengals-Texans matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Joe Mixon Touchdown Odds
- Mixon Odds to Score First TD: +360
- Mixon Odds to Score Anytime TD: +130
Devin Singletary Touchdown Odds
- Singletary Odds to Score First TD: +800
- Singletary Odds to Score Anytime TD: +300
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
More Bengals Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Tyler Boyd
|-
|-
|41.5 (-113)
|Joe Burrow
|272.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Ja'Marr Chase
|-
|-
|86.5 (-113)
|Trenton Irwin
|-
|-
|31.5 (-113)
|Joe Mixon
|-
|64.5 (-113)
|-
More Texans Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Dalton Schultz
|-
|-
|49.5 (-113)
|Devin Singletary
|-
|50.5 (-113)
|11.5 (-120)
|C.J. Stroud
|253.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Nathaniel Dell
|-
|-
|56.5 (-113)
Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.