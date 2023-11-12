For their matchup with the Houston Texans (4-4) at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, November 12 at 1:00 PM , the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) have eight players on the injury report.

The Bengals enter the matchup after winning 24-18 over the Buffalo Bills in their last outing on November 5.

The Texans' most recent outing finished in a 39-37 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Ja'Marr Chase WR Back Questionable
Cam Taylor-Britt CB Quad Full Participation In Practice
Akeem Davis-Gaither LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice
Sam Hubbard DE Ankle Out
Josh Tupou DT Shoulder Doubtful
Tee Higgins WR Hamstring Out
Jalen Davis CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice
Charlie Jones WR Thumb Questionable

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Houston Texans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Dameon Pierce RB Ankle Out
Jimmie Ward S Hamstring Out
Jerry Hughes DE Back Questionable
Blake Cashman LB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice
Sheldon Rankins DT Knee Full Participation In Practice
Myjai Sanders DE Knee Limited Participation In Practice
Jonathan Greenard DE Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice
Christian Harris LB Hand Full Participation In Practice
Steven Nelson CB Back Questionable
Jake Hansen LB Hamstring Out
Derek Stingley Jr. CB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice
Andrew Beck FB Ankle/elbow Out
Robert Woods WR Foot Questionable
Nico Collins WR Calf Out
Brevin Jordan TE Foot Out
George Fant OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice
Will Anderson Jr. DE Knee Did Not Participate In Practice
Charlie Heck OT Back Full Participation In Practice
Henry To'o To'o LB Concussion Out
John Metchie WR Ribs Full Participation In Practice

Bengals vs. Texans Game Info

Bengals Season Insights

  • The Bengals are averaging 291.9 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 25th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 27th, allowing 364 yards per contest.
  • The Bengals are averaging 19.4 points per game on offense (23rd in NFL), and they rank 12th defensively with 20.3 points allowed per game.
  • The Bengals rank 18th in pass offense (216 passing yards per game) and 22nd in pass defense (234.3 passing yards allowed per game) this season.
  • Cincinnati ranks worst in rushing offense (75.9 rushing yards per game), but has been better on defense, ranking 27th with 129.8 rushing yards allowed per game.
  • The Bengals have forced 15 total turnovers (fourth in NFL) this season and have turned it over six times (second in NFL) for a turnover margin of +9, the best in the league.

Bengals vs. Texans Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Bengals (-6.5)
  • Moneyline: Bengals (-300), Texans (+240)
  • Total: 47 points

