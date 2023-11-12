For their matchup with the Houston Texans (4-4) at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, November 12 at 1:00 PM , the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) have eight players on the injury report.

The Bengals enter the matchup after winning 24-18 over the Buffalo Bills in their last outing on November 5.

The Texans' most recent outing finished in a 39-37 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Ja'Marr Chase WR Back Questionable Cam Taylor-Britt CB Quad Full Participation In Practice Akeem Davis-Gaither LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Sam Hubbard DE Ankle Out Josh Tupou DT Shoulder Doubtful Tee Higgins WR Hamstring Out Jalen Davis CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Charlie Jones WR Thumb Questionable

Houston Texans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Dameon Pierce RB Ankle Out Jimmie Ward S Hamstring Out Jerry Hughes DE Back Questionable Blake Cashman LB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Sheldon Rankins DT Knee Full Participation In Practice Myjai Sanders DE Knee Limited Participation In Practice Jonathan Greenard DE Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Christian Harris LB Hand Full Participation In Practice Steven Nelson CB Back Questionable Jake Hansen LB Hamstring Out Derek Stingley Jr. CB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Andrew Beck FB Ankle/elbow Out Robert Woods WR Foot Questionable Nico Collins WR Calf Out Brevin Jordan TE Foot Out George Fant OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Will Anderson Jr. DE Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Charlie Heck OT Back Full Participation In Practice Henry To'o To'o LB Concussion Out John Metchie WR Ribs Full Participation In Practice

Other Week 10 Injury Reports

Bengals vs. Texans Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV Info: CBS

CBS

Bengals Season Insights

The Bengals are averaging 291.9 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 25th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 27th, allowing 364 yards per contest.

The Bengals are averaging 19.4 points per game on offense (23rd in NFL), and they rank 12th defensively with 20.3 points allowed per game.

The Bengals rank 18th in pass offense (216 passing yards per game) and 22nd in pass defense (234.3 passing yards allowed per game) this season.

Cincinnati ranks worst in rushing offense (75.9 rushing yards per game), but has been better on defense, ranking 27th with 129.8 rushing yards allowed per game.

The Bengals have forced 15 total turnovers (fourth in NFL) this season and have turned it over six times (second in NFL) for a turnover margin of +9, the best in the league.

Bengals vs. Texans Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bengals (-6.5)

Bengals (-6.5) Moneyline: Bengals (-300), Texans (+240)

Bengals (-300), Texans (+240) Total: 47 points

