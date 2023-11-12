Bengals vs. Texans Injury Report — Week 10
For their matchup with the Houston Texans (4-4) at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, November 12 at 1:00 PM , the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) have eight players on the injury report.
Watch the Bengals in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
The Bengals enter the matchup after winning 24-18 over the Buffalo Bills in their last outing on November 5.
The Texans' most recent outing finished in a 39-37 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|Back
|Questionable
|Cam Taylor-Britt
|CB
|Quad
|Full Participation In Practice
|Akeem Davis-Gaither
|LB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Sam Hubbard
|DE
|Ankle
|Out
|Josh Tupou
|DT
|Shoulder
|Doubtful
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|Hamstring
|Out
|Jalen Davis
|CB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Charlie Jones
|WR
|Thumb
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Houston Texans Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|Ankle
|Out
|Jimmie Ward
|S
|Hamstring
|Out
|Jerry Hughes
|DE
|Back
|Questionable
|Blake Cashman
|LB
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Sheldon Rankins
|DT
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Myjai Sanders
|DE
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jonathan Greenard
|DE
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Christian Harris
|LB
|Hand
|Full Participation In Practice
|Steven Nelson
|CB
|Back
|Questionable
|Jake Hansen
|LB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|CB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Andrew Beck
|FB
|Ankle/elbow
|Out
|Robert Woods
|WR
|Foot
|Questionable
|Nico Collins
|WR
|Calf
|Out
|Brevin Jordan
|TE
|Foot
|Out
|George Fant
|OT
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Will Anderson Jr.
|DE
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Charlie Heck
|OT
|Back
|Full Participation In Practice
|Henry To'o To'o
|LB
|Concussion
|Out
|John Metchie
|WR
|Ribs
|Full Participation In Practice
Other Week 10 Injury Reports
Bengals vs. Texans Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the Bengals or the Texans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bengals Season Insights
- The Bengals are averaging 291.9 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 25th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 27th, allowing 364 yards per contest.
- The Bengals are averaging 19.4 points per game on offense (23rd in NFL), and they rank 12th defensively with 20.3 points allowed per game.
- The Bengals rank 18th in pass offense (216 passing yards per game) and 22nd in pass defense (234.3 passing yards allowed per game) this season.
- Cincinnati ranks worst in rushing offense (75.9 rushing yards per game), but has been better on defense, ranking 27th with 129.8 rushing yards allowed per game.
- The Bengals have forced 15 total turnovers (fourth in NFL) this season and have turned it over six times (second in NFL) for a turnover margin of +9, the best in the league.
Bengals vs. Texans Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Bengals (-6.5)
- Moneyline: Bengals (-300), Texans (+240)
- Total: 47 points
Sign up to live bet on the Bengals-Texans matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.