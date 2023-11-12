How to Watch Bengals vs. Texans on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 10
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Houston Texans (4-4) visit a streaking Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) squad on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals have won four straight games.
How to Watch Bengals vs. Texans
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: CBS
Bengals Insights
- The Bengals rack up just 1.2 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Texans give up (20.6).
- The Bengals rack up 291.9 yards per game, 43.1 fewer yards than the 335 the Texans allow per matchup.
- Cincinnati rushes for 75.9 yards per game, 21.1 fewer than the 97 Houston allows per contest.
- This year, the Bengals have six turnovers, four fewer than the Texans have takeaways (10).
Bengals Home Performance
- At home, the Bengals score 21 points per game and concede 18.5. That's more than they score overall (19.4), but less than they give up (20.3).
- At home, the Bengals rack up 300.5 yards per game and concede 352. That's more than they gain overall (291.9), but less than they allow (364).
- At home, Cincinnati racks up 242.3 passing yards per game and concedes 251. That's more than it gains (216) and allows (234.3) overall.
- At home, the Bengals rack up 58.3 rushing yards per game and give up 101. That's less than they gain (75.9) and allow (129.8) overall.
- In home games, the Bengals convert 44.8% of third downs and allow 44.9% to be converted. That's more than they convert (36.5%) and allow (44.8%) overall.
Bengals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/15/2023
|Seattle
|W 17-13
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|at San Francisco
|W 31-17
|CBS
|11/5/2023
|Buffalo
|W 24-18
|NBC
|11/12/2023
|Houston
|-
|CBS
|11/16/2023
|at Baltimore
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/26/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|CBS
|12/4/2023
|at Jacksonville
|-
|ABC/ESPN
