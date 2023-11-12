On Sunday, November 12 at 9:30 AM ET, the Indianapolis Colts will meet the New England Patriots at Deutsche Bank Park. Our computer model predicts that the Colts will earn a victory -- see below for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

The Colts are putting up 344.1 yards per game on offense (12th in NFL), and they rank 26th defensively with 360.6 yards allowed per game. The Patriots' offense has been bottom-five this season, registering 15 points per game, which ranks second-worst in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 26th with 25.3 points ceded per contest.

Colts vs. Patriots Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Colts (-1.5) Over (43) Colts 28, Patriots 19

Colts Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Colts a 56.5% chance to win.

Indianapolis is 5-4-0 ATS this season.

The Colts have covered the spread when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

In Indianapolis' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

The point total average for Colts games this season is 43.3, 0.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Patriots Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Patriots based on the moneyline is 47.6%.

New England has won just two games against the spread this year.

The Patriots have covered the spread once when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this year (in six opportunities).

In 2023, three New England games have hit the over.

Games involving the Patriots this year have averaged 41.9 points per game, a 1.1-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Colts vs. Patriots 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Indianapolis 25.8 26.9 26.4 30.6 25 22.3 New England 15 25.3 16.6 25.6 13 25

