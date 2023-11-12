Colts vs. Patriots Injury Report — Week 10
The Indianapolis Colts' (4-5) injury report ahead of their matchup with the New England Patriots (2-7) currently includes seven players. The matchup begins at 9:30 AM on Sunday, November 12 from Deutsche Bank Park.
The Colts knocked off the Carolina Panthers 27-13 in their last game.
The Patriots' most recent game ended in a 20-17 loss to the Washington Commanders.
Indianapolis Colts Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Braden Smith
|OT
|Hip
|Full Participation In Practice
|Zaire Franklin
|LB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Tony Brown
|CB
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Andrew Ogletree
|TE
|Foot
|Out
|Julius Brents
|CB
|Quad
|Out
|Josh Downs
|WR
|Knee
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
New England Patriots Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Matthew Slater
|WR
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Vederian Lowe
|OT
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Trent Brown
|OL
|NIR - Personal
|Out
|Myles Bryant
|DB
|Chest
|Questionable
|Jonathan Jones
|DB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Jack Jones
|DB
|Knee
|Questionable
|J.C. Jackson
|CB
|NIR - Personal
|Out
|Deatrich Wise
|DL
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Ja'Whaun Bentley
|LB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Christian Barmore
|DL
|Knee
|Questionable
|DeVante Parker
|WR
|Concussion
|Out
|Demario Douglas
|WR
|Ankle
|Questionable
Colts vs. Patriots Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET
- Where: Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany
- TV Info: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Colts Season Insights
- The Colts are putting up 344.1 yards per game offensively this year (12th in NFL), and they are allowing 360.6 yards per game (26th) on the other side of the ball.
- Despite sporting a bottom-five scoring defense that ranks fourth-worst in the NFL (26.9 points allowed per game), the Colts have played better on offense, ranking seventh in the NFL by putting up 25.8 points per game.
- On offense, the Colts rank 16th in the NFL with 220.8 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 23rd in passing yards allowed per contest (235).
- Indianapolis is putting up 123.3 rushing yards per game on offense (10th in the NFL), and ranks 24th defensively with 125.6 rushing yards allowed per game.
- The Colts rank 12th in the league with an even turnover margin after forcing 14 turnovers (seventh in the NFL) while committing 14 (23rd in the NFL).
Colts vs. Patriots Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Colts (-1.5)
- Moneyline: Colts (-130), Patriots (+110)
- Total: 43 points
