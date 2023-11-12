The New England Patriots (2-7) host the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) at Deutsche Bank Park on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

How to Watch Colts vs. Patriots

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET Where: Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany

Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany TV: NFL Network

Colts Insights

The Colts score just 0.5 more points per game (25.8) than the Patriots surrender (25.3).

The Colts rack up only 10.7 more yards per game (344.1) than the Patriots allow per matchup (333.4).

Indianapolis rushes for 123.3 yards per game, 22.5 more than the 100.8 New England allows per contest.

The Colts have turned the ball over 14 times this season, five more turnovers than the Patriots have forced (9).

Colts Away Performance

The Colts score 25 points per game away from home (0.8 fewer than overall) and allow 22.3 away from home (4.6 fewer than overall).

On the road, the Colts pick up fewer yards (308 per game) than they do overall (344.1). But they also concede fewer away from home (315.3) than overall (360.6).

The Colts accumulate 96.8 rushing yards per game in road games (26.5 fewer than overall), and allow 115.3 rushing yards in away games (10.3 fewer than overall).

The Colts successfully convert 37.5% of third downs away from home (1.7% less than overall), and allow opponents to convert on 40% of third downs in away games (2.1% more than overall).

Colts Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/22/2023 Cleveland L 39-38 CBS 10/29/2023 New Orleans L 38-27 FOX 11/5/2023 at Carolina W 27-13 CBS 11/12/2023 at New England - NFL Network 11/26/2023 Tampa Bay - CBS 12/3/2023 at Tennessee - CBS 12/10/2023 at Cincinnati - CBS

