Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 10 (Sunday at 9:30 AM ET), versus the New England Patriots. The Patriots are ranked 21st in terms of passing yards allowed, at 232.7 per game.

Minshew has amassed 1,527 passing yards this year (190.9 per game), including eight passing TDs and five picks. In the running game, Minshew has contributed 45 rushing yards on 15 carries (and two TDs), averaging 5.6 yards per game on the ground.

Minshew vs. the Patriots

Minshew vs the Patriots (since 2021): No games

No games Two opposing players have recorded 300 or more passing yards in an outing against New England this year.

Eight players have thrown one or more touchdowns in a game against the Patriots this season.

New England has given up at least two touchdown passes to three quarterbacks in 2023.

One player has thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Patriots this season.

The 232.7 passing yards per game allowed by the Patriots defense makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

The Patriots have the No. 20 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, giving up 12 this season (1.3 per game).

Gardner Minshew Passing Props vs. the Patriots

Passing Yards: 230.5 (-115)

230.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+130)

Minshew Passing Insights

Minshew has hit the over on his passing yards prop total in three of five opportunities this year.

The Colts, who are fifth in NFL play in points scored, have passed 54.5% of the time while running 45.5%.

Minshew's 6.7 yards per attempt rank 22nd in the NFL.

Minshew has completed at least one touchdown pass six times in eight games, including multiple TDs twice.

He has scored 10 of his team's 23 offensive touchdowns this season (43.5%).

Minshew has passed 32 times out of his 228 total attempts while in the red zone (35.6% of his team's red zone plays).

Gardner Minshew Rushing Props vs the Patriots

Rushing Yards: 3.5 (-118)

Minshew Rushing Insights

Minshew has gone over his rushing yards total twice in five opportunities this season.

Minshew has at least one rushing touchdown in one game this season and had multiple rushing TDs in that game.

He has five red zone rushing carries (9.4% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Minshew's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Panthers 11/5/2023 Week 9 17-for-26 / 127 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/29/2023 Week 8 23-for-41 / 213 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/22/2023 Week 7 15-for-23 / 305 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 29 YDS / 2 TDs at Jaguars 10/15/2023 Week 6 33-for-55 / 329 YDS / 1 TD / 3 INTs 2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 10/8/2023 Week 5 11-for-14 / 155 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs

