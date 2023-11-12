Will Gardner Minshew score a touchdown when the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots come together in Week 10 on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Gardner Minshew score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Minshew has taken 15 carries for 45 yards (5.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

Minshew has scored multiple rushing touchdowns in one game this year. That was the only game in which he scored a TD on the ground.

Gardner Minshew Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Jaguars 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Texans 19 23 171 1 0 2 3 0 Week 3 @Ravens 27 44 227 1 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Titans 11 14 155 0 0 2 1 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 33 55 329 1 3 2 4 0 Week 7 Browns 15 23 305 2 1 3 29 2 Week 8 Saints 23 41 213 2 1 1 3 0 Week 9 @Panthers 17 26 127 1 0 5 5 0

