When the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots match up in Week 10 on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET, will Isaiah McKenzie get into the end zone? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will Isaiah McKenzie score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)

This season McKenzie has seven catches (on 10 targets) for 51 yards, averaging 5.7 yards per game.

Having played seven games this season, McKenzie has not tallied a TD reception.

Isaiah McKenzie Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Texans 1 1 7 0 Week 3 @Ravens 1 1 3 0 Week 4 Rams 3 1 6 0 Week 5 Titans 0 0 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 2 2 23 0 Week 7 Browns 0 0 0 Week 9 @Panthers 3 2 12 0

