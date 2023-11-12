When Jonathan Taylor hits the gridiron for the Indianapolis Colts in their Week 10 matchup versus the New England Patriots (on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Jonathan Taylor score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

This season Taylor has piled up 62 carries for 254 yards (50.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Taylor has also caught 15 passes for 131 yards (26.2 per game) and one touchdown.

Taylor has one rushing TD in five games.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Jonathan Taylor Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 5 Titans 6 18 0 1 16 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 8 19 0 5 46 0 Week 7 Browns 18 75 1 3 45 0 Week 8 Saints 12 95 0 1 2 0 Week 9 @Panthers 18 47 0 5 22 1

