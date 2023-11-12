The Louisville Cardinals (1-0) take on the DePaul Blue Demons (2-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on ACC Network.

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACCN

Louisville vs. DePaul 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Blue Demons' 76.6 points per game last year were 12.4 more points than the 64.2 the Cardinals allowed to opponents.

DePaul had a 13-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 73.3 points.

Last year, the Cardinals scored 73.3 points per game, only 1.0 more point than the 72.3 the Blue Demons allowed.

Louisville had a 15-3 record last season when putting up more than 72.3 points.

The Cardinals shot 45.0% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Blue Demons allowed to opponents.

The Blue Demons shot 36.4% from the field, 3.9% lower than the 40.3% the Cardinals' opponents shot last season.

Louisville Schedule