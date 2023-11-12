The Philadelphia 76ers (7-1) take a seven-game win streak into a home matchup with the Indiana Pacers (6-3), who have won three straight.

Pacers vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pacers vs 76ers Additional Info

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers have shot at a 49.6% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 44.1% shooting opponents of the 76ers have averaged.

This season, Indiana has a 6-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

The Pacers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 14th.

The Pacers score 18.6 more points per game (126.0) than the 76ers allow (107.4).

When it scores more than 107.4 points, Indiana is 6-1.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Pacers averaged 118.9 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 113.6.

At home, the Pacers conceded 119.7 points per game last season, 0.5 more than they allowed on the road (119.2).

Beyond the arc, the Pacers knocked down fewer treys away (13.2 per game) than at home (14.0) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (36.6%) than at home (36.8%) as well.

