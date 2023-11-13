When the Denver Broncos play the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, Courtland Sutton will be up against a Bills pass defense featuring Terrel Bernard. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, see below.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Broncos vs. Bills Game Info

Game Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Location: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Courtland Sutton Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bills 70 8.8 28 88 7.10

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Courtland Sutton vs. Terrel Bernard Insights

Courtland Sutton & the Broncos' Offense

Courtland Sutton paces his squad with 380 receiving yards on 33 catches with six touchdowns.

Through the air, Denver is having trouble when it drops back to pass this season, with just 1,483 passing yards (185.4 per game). It ranks fifth with 16 passing touchdowns.

The Broncos have tallied 172 points this year, ranking 19th in the league with 21.5 points per game. In terms of total yards, they rank 27th in the NFL with 2,417 total yards (302.1 per contest).

Denver has one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 29.1 times per game (fourth-fewest in NFL).

In the red zone, the Broncos have thrown the ball 39 times this year, placing them 14th in the league.

Terrel Bernard & the Bills' Defense

Terrel Bernard has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 80 tackles, six TFL, two sacks, and four passes defended to his name.

In terms of passing defense, Buffalo is giving up 219.6 yards per game (1,976 total) in the air, which ranks the team No. 21 in the NFL.

The Bills' points-against average on defense is 17.8 per game, ninth-best in the league.

Buffalo has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to two players this season.

The Bills have allowed a touchdown pass to 10 players this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Courtland Sutton vs. Terrel Bernard Advanced Stats

Courtland Sutton Terrel Bernard Rec. Targets 46 32 Def. Targets Receptions 33 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.5 23 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 380 80 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 47.5 8.9 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 67 6 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 9 2 Sacks Rec. TDs 6 2 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.