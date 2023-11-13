Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Grayson County Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Grayson County, Kentucky, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grayson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grayson County High School at Trinity High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Whitesville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.