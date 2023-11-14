The Chattanooga Mocs (2-0) host the Bellarmine Knights (0-2) at McKenzie Arena on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bellarmine vs. Chattanooga Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga, Tennessee Venue: McKenzie Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knights Betting Records & Stats

Bellarmine's games hit the over 14 out of 28 times last season.

The Knights' record against the spread last year was 15-13-0.

Chattanooga (14-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 48.3% of the time, 5.3% less often than Bellarmine (15-13-0) last season.

Bellarmine vs. Chattanooga Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Chattanooga 77.2 143.5 72.1 139.3 145.6 Bellarmine 66.3 143.5 67.2 139.3 133.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Bellarmine Insights & Trends

The Knights scored 5.8 fewer points per game last year (66.3) than the Mocs allowed (72.1).

Bellarmine went 2-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when it scored more than 72.1 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Bellarmine vs. Chattanooga Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Chattanooga 14-15-0 14-15-0 Bellarmine 15-13-0 14-14-0

Bellarmine vs. Chattanooga Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Chattanooga Bellarmine 9-7 Home Record 8-6 6-9 Away Record 6-12 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-6-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 10-7-0 80.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.1 72 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.2 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.