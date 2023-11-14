The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (2-0) and the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) take the floor in a game with no set line at CHI Health Center Omaha on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Creighton vs. Iowa Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Creighton vs Iowa Betting Records & Stats

The Bluejays had 15 wins in 37 games against the spread last year.

Iowa put together a 13-15-0 ATS record last season.

Creighton vs. Iowa Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 76.4 156.5 68.4 143.1 145 Iowa 80.1 156.5 74.7 143.1 149.6

Additional Creighton vs Iowa Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bluejays recorded only 1.7 more points per game (76.4) than the Hawkeyes allowed (74.7).

Creighton went 9-5 against the spread and 14-4 overall last season when scoring more than 74.7 points.

The Hawkeyes scored 11.7 more points per game last year (80.1) than the Bluejays allowed their opponents to score (68.4).

When it scored more than 68.4 points last season, Iowa went 12-7 against the spread and 18-6 overall.

Creighton vs. Iowa Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 15-16-0 13-18-0 Iowa 13-15-0 15-13-0

Creighton vs. Iowa Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Creighton Iowa 13-2 Home Record 14-3 5-6 Away Record 4-7 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 11-3-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 2-7-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 89.8 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-4-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

