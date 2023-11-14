Tuesday's contest at Memorial Coliseum has the Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) squaring off against the Austin Peay Governors (0-2) at 6:00 PM ET (on November 14). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 80-44 victory as our model heavily favors Kentucky.

In their last time out, the Wildcats won on Saturday 82-54 against South Carolina Upstate.

Kentucky vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Kentucky vs. Austin Peay Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 80, Austin Peay 44

Kentucky Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wildcats had a -33 scoring differential last season, putting up 67.8 points per game (129th in college basketball) and giving up 68.8 (288th in college basketball).

On offense, Kentucky averaged 63.1 points per game last season in conference tilts. As a comparison, its season average (67.8 points per game) was 4.7 PPG higher.

The Wildcats averaged 66.5 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they played better on offense, averaging 68.1 points per contest last season.

Kentucky surrendered 66.8 points per game last season at home, which was 8.5 fewer points than it allowed in road games (75.3).

