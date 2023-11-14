How to Watch Kentucky vs. Kansas on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) play the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN.
Kentucky vs. Kansas Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Wildcats shot at a 45.4% clip from the field last season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks averaged.
- Kentucky put together an 18-4 straight up record in games it shot higher than 41.5% from the field.
- The Jayhawks ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Wildcats ranked first.
- The Wildcats' 74.5 points per game last year were 6.4 more points than the 68.1 the Jayhawks gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 68.1 points last season, Kentucky went 18-4.
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- Kentucky put up more points at home (78.4 per game) than away (71.4) last season.
- The Wildcats allowed fewer points at home (64.1 per game) than away (70.9) last season.
- Kentucky drained more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (5.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.1%) than on the road (33.1%).
Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|New Mexico State
|W 86-46
|Rupp Arena
|11/10/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|W 81-61
|Rupp Arena
|11/14/2023
|Kansas
|-
|United Center
|11/17/2023
|Stonehill
|-
|Rupp Arena
|11/20/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|Rupp Arena
