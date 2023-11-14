Tuesday's game at United Center has the Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) going head to head against the Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) at 9:30 PM ET (on November 14). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 86-61 win, heavily favoring Kansas.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Kentucky vs. Kansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Kentucky vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 86, Kentucky 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. Kansas

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-24.6)

Kansas (-24.6) Computer Predicted Total: 147.3

Kentucky Performance Insights

Kentucky was 113th in the country in points scored (74.5 per game) and 105th in points conceded (67.8) last year.

The Wildcats were the seventh-best squad in the country in rebounds per game (36.6) and ninth-best in rebounds allowed (26.8) last season.

Kentucky was 46th in the country in assists (15.1 per game) last year.

The Wildcats made 6.3 3-pointers per game and shot 34.7% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 288th and 151st, respectively, in the nation.

Kentucky was 82nd in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (6.5 per game) and 96th in 3-point percentage defensively (32.4%) last season.

Last season, Kentucky attempted 30% of its shots from beyond the arc, and 70% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 22.9% of Kentucky's buckets were 3-pointers, and 77.1% were 2-pointers.

