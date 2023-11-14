The Mercer Bears (1-1) play the Morehead State Eagles (1-2) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Morehead State vs. Mercer matchup.

Morehead State vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Morehead State vs. Mercer Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Morehead State vs. Mercer Betting Trends (2022-23)

Morehead State won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 10 times.

Eagles games went over the point total nine out of 26 times last season.

Mercer compiled an 11-18-0 ATS record last season.

Last season, 10 of the Bears' games hit the over.

