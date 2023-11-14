The Morehead State Eagles (1-2) and the Mercer Bears (1-1) play in a game with no set line at Ellis T. Johnson Arena on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Morehead State vs. Mercer Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Morehead State Betting Records & Stats

Morehead State covered 16 times in 26 matchups with a spread last season.

Morehead State (16-10-0 ATS) covered the spread 61.5% of the time, 23.6% more often than Mercer (11-18-0) last year.

Morehead State vs. Mercer Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Morehead State 69.8 138.5 66.6 133.6 138.5 Mercer 68.7 138.5 67.0 133.6 136.6

Additional Morehead State Insights & Trends

Last year, the 69.8 points per game the Eagles recorded were only 2.8 more points than the Bears gave up (67.0).

Morehead State went 9-4 against the spread and 14-3 overall last season when scoring more than 67.0 points.

Morehead State vs. Mercer Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Morehead State 16-10-0 9-17-0 Mercer 11-18-0 10-19-0

Morehead State vs. Mercer Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Morehead State Mercer 14-2 Home Record 7-7 8-9 Away Record 4-10 9-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.5 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.9 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

