Murray State vs. Western Kentucky November 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-1) meet the Murray State Racers (1-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at CFSB Center. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Murray State vs. Western Kentucky Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Murray State Top Players (2022-23)
- Jacobi Wood: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rob Perry: 14.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Damiree Burns: 8.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jamari Smith: 11.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kenny White Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
Western Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)
- Dayvion McKnight: 16.5 PTS, 5 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jamarion Sharp: 7.4 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 1 STL, 4.1 BLK
- Jairus Hamilton: 9.3 PTS, 5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Emmanuel Akot: 10 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordan Rawls: 7.5 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
Murray State vs. Western Kentucky Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Murray State Rank
|Murray State AVG
|Western Kentucky AVG
|Western Kentucky Rank
|203rd
|70.4
|Points Scored
|71.4
|183rd
|237th
|72
|Points Allowed
|70.6
|195th
|220th
|31.2
|Rebounds
|31
|233rd
|246th
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|266th
|299th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|12.6
|211th
|40th
|10.4
|Turnovers
|11.4
|132nd
