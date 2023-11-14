How to Watch Murray State vs. Western Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-1) face the Murray State Racers (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at CFSB Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Murray State vs. Western Kentucky Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Murray State Stats Insights
- The Racers shot 44.1% from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 42% the Hilltoppers allowed to opponents.
- Murray State went 16-3 when it shot better than 42% from the field.
- The Racers were the 220th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hilltoppers ranked 233rd.
- Last year, the Racers scored 70.4 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 70.6 the Hilltoppers gave up.
- Murray State went 12-0 last season when scoring more than 70.6 points.
Murray State Home & Away Comparison
- Murray State scored 73.6 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.7 more points than it averaged on the road (65.9).
- When playing at home, the Racers gave up 10 fewer points per game (67.8) than in road games (77.8).
- At home, Murray State made 0.6 fewer treys per game (5.8) than in away games (6.4). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to on the road (34.1%).
Murray State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Midway
|W 91-58
|CFSB Center
|11/10/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|W 78-72
|CFSB Center
|11/14/2023
|Western Kentucky
|-
|CFSB Center
|11/20/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|Appalachian State
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
