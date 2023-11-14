Murray State vs. Western Kentucky Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - November 14
Tuesday's contest between the Murray State Racers (2-0) and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-1) at CFSB Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-60 and heavily favors Murray State to come out on top. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 14.
Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Murray State vs. Western Kentucky Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Murray, Kentucky
- Venue: CFSB Center
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Murray State vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction
- Prediction: Murray State 81, Western Kentucky 60
Spread & Total Prediction for Murray State vs. Western Kentucky
- Computer Predicted Spread: Murray State (-21.4)
- Computer Predicted Total: 141.0
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Murray State Performance Insights
- With 70.4 points scored per game and 72.0 points conceded last season, Murray State was 203rd in college basketball on offense and 237th on defense.
- The Racers grabbed 31.2 rebounds per game and gave up 31.5 boards last season, ranking 220th and 192nd, respectively, in the country.
- With 12.2 assists per game last season, Murray State was 249th in the nation.
- Last year, the Racers were 299th in the nation in 3-point makes (6.2 per game) and 231st in 3-point percentage (33.2%).
- Murray State gave up 8.3 3-pointers per game and conceded 33.4% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 300th and 149th, respectively, in the nation.
- Last season, the Racers attempted 32.5% of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 67.5% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 24.5% of the Racers' buckets were 3-pointers, and 75.5% were 2-pointers.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.