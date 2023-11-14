On Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Ball Arena, the Los Angeles Clippers (3-6) will attempt to end a five-game road slide when taking on the Denver Nuggets (8-2), airing at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and ALT.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Clippers matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and ALT

TNT and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nuggets vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Clippers Moneyline BetMGM Nuggets (-6.5) 223.5 -250 +195 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Nuggets average 114.8 points per game (10th in the league) while allowing 106.1 per contest (fourth in the NBA). They have a +87 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The Clippers have a +18 scoring differential, topping opponents by two points per game. They're putting up 113.8 points per game, 13th in the league, and are allowing 111.8 per contest to rank 12th in the NBA.

The two teams combine to score 228.6 points per game, 5.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams score 217.9 points per game combined, 5.6 fewer than this matchup's total.

Denver has covered five times in 10 chances against the spread this season.

Los Angeles has compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +475 +250 - Clippers +1500 +900 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.