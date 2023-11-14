Pacers vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Philadelphia 76ers (8-1) are favored (-5.5) to build on an eight-game win streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (6-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The contest airs on NBCS-PH and BSIN. The point total in the matchup is set at 240.5.
Pacers vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBCS-PH and BSIN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|76ers
|-5.5
|240.5
Pacers Betting Records & Stats
- Indiana has played seven games this season that have gone over 240.5 combined points scored.
- Indiana's outings this season have a 249.1-point average over/under, 8.6 more points than this game's total.
- Indiana has gone 6-4-0 ATS this year.
- The Pacers have been victorious in two of the four contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Indiana has not won as an underdog of +180 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Indiana has a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Pacers vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 240.5
|% of Games Over 240.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|76ers
|2
|22.2%
|120.7
|246.7
|109.4
|232.5
|223.5
|Pacers
|7
|70%
|126
|246.7
|123.1
|232.5
|235.0
Additional Pacers Insights & Trends
- The Pacers put up an average of 126 points per game, 16.6 more points than the 109.4 the 76ers allow.
- Indiana has put together a 6-2 ATS record and a 6-2 overall record in games it scores more than 109.4 points.
Pacers vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pacers
|6-4
|0-2
|9-1
|76ers
|8-1
|5-1
|5-4
Pacers vs. 76ers Point Insights
|Pacers
|76ers
|126
|120.7
|1
|3
|6-2
|3-0
|6-2
|3-0
|123.1
|109.4
|28
|8
|5-1
|6-1
|5-1
|6-1
