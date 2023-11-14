The Philadelphia 76ers (8-1) are favored (-5.5) to build on an eight-game win streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (6-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The contest airs on NBCS-PH and BSIN. The point total in the matchup is set at 240.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pacers vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBCS-PH and BSIN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under 76ers -5.5 240.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

Indiana has played seven games this season that have gone over 240.5 combined points scored.

Indiana's outings this season have a 249.1-point average over/under, 8.6 more points than this game's total.

Indiana has gone 6-4-0 ATS this year.

The Pacers have been victorious in two of the four contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Indiana has not won as an underdog of +180 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Indiana has a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pacers vs 76ers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pacers vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 240.5 % of Games Over 240.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total 76ers 2 22.2% 120.7 246.7 109.4 232.5 223.5 Pacers 7 70% 126 246.7 123.1 232.5 235.0

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

The Pacers put up an average of 126 points per game, 16.6 more points than the 109.4 the 76ers allow.

Indiana has put together a 6-2 ATS record and a 6-2 overall record in games it scores more than 109.4 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Pacers vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Pacers and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pacers 6-4 0-2 9-1 76ers 8-1 5-1 5-4

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers vs. 76ers Point Insights

Pacers 76ers 126 Points Scored (PG) 120.7 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 6-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 6-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 123.1 Points Allowed (PG) 109.4 28 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 5-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-1 5-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.