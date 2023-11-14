Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game, a 105-101 loss against the Grizzlies, George put up 26 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on George's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Paul George Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-104)

Over 22.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+112)

Over 5.5 (+112) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-175)

Over 2.5 (-175) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-120)

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Nuggets allowed 112.5 points per contest last season, eighth in the league.

The Nuggets conceded 40.8 rebounds on average last season, best in the league.

The Nuggets were the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists allowed per game last season, at 25.7.

Defensively, the Nuggets conceded 11.4 made three-pointers per game last year, third in the NBA.

Paul George vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/26/2023 36 23 4 4 0 1 1 1/5/2023 14 3 3 1 1 0 0

