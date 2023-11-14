The Nashville Predators (5-9) host the Anaheim Ducks (8-6) at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, November 14 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu. The Predators have lost three straight games.

Predators vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Predators (-185) Ducks (+150) 6 Predators (-1.5)

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators have been a moneyline favorite three times this season, and have finished 1-2 in those games.

Nashville has played as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Predators a 64.9% chance to win.

Nashville and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in nine of 14 games this season.

Predators vs Ducks Additional Info

Predators vs. Ducks Rankings

Predators Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 42 (23rd) Goals 44 (19th) 49 (21st) Goals Allowed 41 (11th) 12 (11th) Power Play Goals 11 (14th) 15 (28th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (20th)

Predators Advanced Stats

Nashville has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 4-6-0 overall.

In its past 10 games, Nashville hit the over five times.

The Predators and their opponents have combined to score 6.0 goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Predators are putting up 1.0 more goal per game than their season-long average.

The Predators' three average goals per game add up to 42 total, which makes them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Predators have allowed 49 goals (3.5 per game) to rank 21st in NHL play.

Their goal differential (-7) ranks them 22nd in the NHL.

