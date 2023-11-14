The Murray State Racers (2-0) hit the court against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

Western Kentucky vs. Murray State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Hilltoppers shot at a 44.0% rate from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points below the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Racers averaged.
  • Western Kentucky went 11-1 when it shot better than 44.8% from the field.
  • The Hilltoppers were the 233rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Racers finished 246th.
  • The Hilltoppers' 71.4 points per game last year were just 0.6 fewer points than the 72.0 the Racers allowed to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 72.0 points last season, Western Kentucky went 11-4.

Western Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Western Kentucky scored 9.3 more points per game at home (77.1) than on the road (67.8).
  • The Hilltoppers allowed 69.0 points per game at home last season, and 72.8 away.
  • At home, Western Kentucky sunk 8.4 triples per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged away (6.6). Western Kentucky's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.2%) than away (33.3%).

Western Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Kentucky Wesleyan W 90-64 E. A. Diddle Arena
11/9/2023 @ Wichita State L 71-61 Charles Koch Arena
11/14/2023 @ Murray State - CFSB Center
11/18/2023 Kentucky State - E. A. Diddle Arena
11/24/2023 Bowling Green - Place Bell Arena

