How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Murray State on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Murray State Racers (2-0) hit the court against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.
Western Kentucky vs. Murray State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Western Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Hilltoppers shot at a 44.0% rate from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points below the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Racers averaged.
- Western Kentucky went 11-1 when it shot better than 44.8% from the field.
- The Hilltoppers were the 233rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Racers finished 246th.
- The Hilltoppers' 71.4 points per game last year were just 0.6 fewer points than the 72.0 the Racers allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 72.0 points last season, Western Kentucky went 11-4.
Western Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Western Kentucky scored 9.3 more points per game at home (77.1) than on the road (67.8).
- The Hilltoppers allowed 69.0 points per game at home last season, and 72.8 away.
- At home, Western Kentucky sunk 8.4 triples per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged away (6.6). Western Kentucky's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.2%) than away (33.3%).
Western Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Kentucky Wesleyan
|W 90-64
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Wichita State
|L 71-61
|Charles Koch Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Murray State
|-
|CFSB Center
|11/18/2023
|Kentucky State
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|11/24/2023
|Bowling Green
|-
|Place Bell Arena
