Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Maxey are two players to watch on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Boston Celtics (8-2) go head to head with the Philadelphia 76ers (8-2) at Wells Fargo Center.

How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15

Wednesday, November 15 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS

Celtics' Last Game

On Monday, in their most recent game, the Celtics topped the Knicks 114-98. With 35 points, Tatum was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 35 6 7 1 0 5 Jaylen Brown 22 5 6 1 1 2 Kristaps Porzingis 21 6 3 0 1 3

76ers' Last Game

In their previous game, the 76ers fell to the Pacers on Tuesday, 132-126. Their high scorer was Joel Embiid with 39 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Joel Embiid 39 12 6 3 0 0 De'Anthony Melton 30 4 3 1 0 4 Tyrese Maxey 27 4 5 0 1 2

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum posts 29.7 points, 8.3 boards and 4.0 assists per contest, making 55.4% of shots from the floor and 37.0% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jaylen Brown posts 24.7 points, 6.0 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 49.1% from the field and 45.8% from downtown, with 3.7 made 3-pointers per game (10th in NBA).

Kristaps Porzingis averages 20.7 points, 7.7 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 2.0 blocks.

Derrick White is putting up 15.0 points, 4.3 assists and 4.3 boards per game.

Jrue Holiday is posting 12.3 points, 4.0 assists and 6.3 boards per contest.

76ers Players to Watch

Embiid's averages for the season are 31.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists, making 54.7% of his shots from the floor and 42.9% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per game.

Maxey contributes with 30.3 points per game, plus 6.7 boards and 6.3 assists.

Tobias Harris provides the 76ers 19.7 points, 4.7 boards and 2.0 assists per game, plus 1.0 steal and 1.3 blocks.

Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 19.0 points, 4.0 boards and 0.7 assists, making 50.0% of his shots from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.

The 76ers receive 8.0 points per game from De'Anthony Melton, plus 3.0 boards and 5.3 assists.

