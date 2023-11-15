How to Watch Louisville vs. Coppin State on TV or Live Stream - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Coppin State Eagles (0-3) will try to turn around a three-game losing skid when visiting the Louisville Cardinals (1-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Louisville vs. Coppin State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Louisville Stats Insights
- The Cardinals made 42.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.1 percentage points lower than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
- Louisville had a 2-7 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.2% from the field.
- The Eagles ranked 354th in rebounding in college basketball, the Cardinals finished 288th.
- Last year, the Cardinals scored 63.9 points per game, 19.3 fewer points than the 83.2 the Eagles allowed.
- Louisville went 1-1 last season when scoring more than 83.2 points.
Louisville Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last year, Louisville averaged 1.6 more points per game (66) than it did in away games (64.4).
- The Cardinals gave up 71.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 9.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (81.1).
- Louisville made 6.5 treys per game with a 31.7% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 5.6% points worse than it averaged in road games (6.9, 37.3%).
Louisville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|UMBC
|W 94-93
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/10/2023
|Chattanooga
|L 81-71
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/15/2023
|Coppin State
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/19/2023
|Texas
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|11/26/2023
|New Mexico State
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
