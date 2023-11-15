The Louisville Cardinals (1-1) and the Coppin State Eagles (0-3) play at KFC Yum! Center on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The matchup has no line set.

Louisville vs. Coppin State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Louisville Betting Records & Stats

Louisville covered 11 times in 28 games with a spread last season.

Louisville (11-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 39.3% of the time, 3.6% more often than Coppin State (10-18-0) last year.

Louisville vs. Coppin State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Louisville 63.9 135.9 75.8 159 137.6 Coppin State 72.0 135.9 83.2 159 151.4

Additional Louisville Insights & Trends

Last year, the Cardinals averaged 19.3 fewer points per game (63.9) than the Eagles gave up (83.2).

Louisville vs. Coppin State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Louisville 11-17-0 15-13-0 Coppin State 10-18-0 15-13-0

Louisville vs. Coppin State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Louisville Coppin State 4-13 Home Record 4-6 0-11 Away Record 5-16 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-11-0 66.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.3 64.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.1 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 8-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 12-6-0

