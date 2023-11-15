Louisville vs. Coppin State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 15
The Louisville Cardinals (1-1) and the Coppin State Eagles (0-3) play at KFC Yum! Center on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The matchup has no line set.
Louisville vs. Coppin State Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
- Where: Louisville, Kentucky
- Venue: KFC Yum! Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Louisville Betting Records & Stats
- Louisville covered 11 times in 28 games with a spread last season.
- Louisville (11-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 39.3% of the time, 3.6% more often than Coppin State (10-18-0) last year.
Louisville vs. Coppin State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Louisville
|63.9
|135.9
|75.8
|159
|137.6
|Coppin State
|72.0
|135.9
|83.2
|159
|151.4
Additional Louisville Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Cardinals averaged 19.3 fewer points per game (63.9) than the Eagles gave up (83.2).
Louisville vs. Coppin State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Louisville
|11-17-0
|15-13-0
|Coppin State
|10-18-0
|15-13-0
Louisville vs. Coppin State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Louisville
|Coppin State
|4-13
|Home Record
|4-6
|0-11
|Away Record
|5-16
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-6-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-11-0
|66.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|73.3
|64.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72.1
|5-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-6-0
|8-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|12-6-0
