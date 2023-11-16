Bengals vs. Ravens Injury Report — Week 11
The Cincinnati Bengals' (5-4) injury report heading into their game against the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) currently includes nine players on it. The matchup kicks at 8:15 PM on Thursday, November 16 from M&T Bank Stadium.
Watch the Bengals in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
Their last time out, the Bengals were beaten by the Houston Texans 30-27.
In their most recent game, the Ravens were beaten by the Cleveland Browns 33-31.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Cam Taylor-Britt
|CB
|Finger
|Full Participation In Practice
|Chidobe Awuzie
|CB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|D.J. Reader
|DT
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Trey Hendrickson
|DE
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Sam Hubbard
|DE
|Ankle
|Out
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|Hamstring
|Out
|Josh Tupou
|DT
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Charlie Jones
|WR
|Thumb
|Questionable
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|Knee
|Out
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Baltimore Ravens Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Ronnie Stanley
|OT
|Knee
|Out
|John Simpson
|OG
|Illness
|Questionable
|Morgan Moses
|OT
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Daryl Worley
|CB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Kyle Van Noy
|OLB
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Marlon Humphrey
|CB
|Calf
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jadeveon Clowney
|OLB
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Trenton Simpson
|LB
|Concussion
|Out
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Bengals vs. Ravens Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the Ravens or the Bengals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bengals Season Insights
- The Bengals' defense has been a bottom-five unit in total defense this season, surrendering 384 total yards per game, which ranks third-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, they rank 24th with 301.7 total yards per contest.
- With 20.2 points per game on offense, the Bengals rank 20th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 16th, giving up 21.3 points per game.
- From an offensive standpoint, the Bengals are posting 226.9 passing yards per contest (16th-ranked). They rank 25th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (247.8 passing yards surrendered per game).
- Cincinnati has been outplayed on both sides of the ball in terms of rushing this season, ranking worst in rushing yards (74.8 per game) and third-worst in rushing yards allowed (136.2 per game).
- In terms of turnover margin, the Bengals are the best in the NFL this season. Their margin checks in at +10, as they've forced 18 turnovers and committed eight.
Bengals vs. Ravens Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Ravens (-3.5)
- Moneyline: Ravens (-185), Bengals (+150)
- Total: 46 points
Sign up to live bet on the Ravens-Bengals matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.