Should you bet on Ja'Marr Chase finding his way into the end zone in the Cincinnati Bengals' upcoming Week 11 matchup versus the Baltimore Ravens, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Ja'Marr Chase score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Chase has caught 69 balls for a team-high 821 yards and five TDs. He has been targeted 99 times, averaging 91.2 yards per game.

In three of nine games this year, Chase has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

Ja'Marr Chase Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 9 5 39 0 Week 2 Ravens 8 5 31 0 Week 3 Rams 15 12 141 0 Week 4 @Titans 9 7 73 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 19 15 192 3 Week 6 Seahawks 13 6 80 0 Week 8 @49ers 12 10 100 1 Week 9 Bills 8 4 41 0 Week 10 Texans 6 5 124 1

