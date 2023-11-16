The Louisville Cardinals (2-0) battle the Bellarmine Knights (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network Extra

Louisville vs. Bellarmine 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Knights' 60.6 points per game last year were only 3.6 fewer points than the 64.2 the Cardinals gave up.

When Bellarmine gave up fewer than 73.3 points last season, it went 8-12.

Last year, the Cardinals scored 5.1 more points per game (73.3) than the Knights gave up (68.2).

Louisville had a 17-3 record last season when scoring more than 68.2 points.

The Cardinals shot 45% from the field last season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 50.7% the Knights allowed to opponents.

The Knights shot at a 27.9% rate from the field last season, 12.4 percentage points fewer than the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Cardinals averaged.

