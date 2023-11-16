How to Watch the Louisville vs. Bellarmine Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Louisville Cardinals (2-0) battle the Bellarmine Knights (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.
click here to take a look at our score picks!
Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ACC Network Extra
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Louisville vs. Bellarmine 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Knights' 60.6 points per game last year were only 3.6 fewer points than the 64.2 the Cardinals gave up.
- When Bellarmine gave up fewer than 73.3 points last season, it went 8-12.
- Last year, the Cardinals scored 5.1 more points per game (73.3) than the Knights gave up (68.2).
- Louisville had a 17-3 record last season when scoring more than 68.2 points.
- The Cardinals shot 45% from the field last season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 50.7% the Knights allowed to opponents.
- The Knights shot at a 27.9% rate from the field last season, 12.4 percentage points fewer than the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Cardinals averaged.
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|W 77-59
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/12/2023
|DePaul
|W 81-74
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/16/2023
|Bellarmine
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/19/2023
|Bucknell
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/24/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
