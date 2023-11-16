Prior to setting your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 11, check out our wide receiver rankings in this article.

Top fantasy WRs this season heading into Week 11

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Targets/Game Tyreek Hill Dolphins 224.3 24.9 10.8 Keenan Allen Chargers 205.1 22.8 10.8 A.J. Brown Eagles 203.5 22.6 10.2 Stefon Diggs Bills 201.8 20.2 10.2 CeeDee Lamb Cowboys 198.2 22 9.6 Ja'Marr Chase Bengals 180.5 20.1 11 Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions 170.4 21.3 10.9 Adam Thielen Panthers 159.8 17.8 9.6 D.J. Moore Bears 159.4 15.9 7.1 Makea Nacua Rams 159.1 17.7 10.7 Michael Pittman Jr. Colts 153.7 15.4 9.8 Mike Evans Buccaneers 152.7 17 7.8 Jordan Addison Vikings 147.5 14.8 6.6 Davante Adams Raiders 140.9 14.1 9.8 Chris Olave Saints 139.7 14 9.4 Garrett Wilson Jets 129.8 14.4 10.6 Christian Kirk Jaguars 126 14 7.9 Jakobi Meyers Raiders 126 14 7.1 Amari Cooper Browns 124.5 13.8 8 Brandon Aiyuk 49ers 123.5 15.4 6.9 Nico Collins Texans 123.1 15.4 6.6 Terry McLaurin Commanders 123.1 12.3 7.9 Tyler Lockett Seahawks 121.4 13.5 7.4 Courtland Sutton Broncos 120.3 13.4 6.3 DeVonta Smith Eagles 119.3 13.3 6.7 Nathaniel Dell Texans 118.9 14.9 7.1 Marquise Brown Cardinals 116.7 11.7 8.1 DeAndre Hopkins Titans 115.6 12.8 8 Gabriel Davis Bills 111.8 11.2 5.5 Zay Flowers Ravens 111.7 11.2 6.8 Jaylen Waddle Dolphins 111.2 13.9 7.4 George Pickens Steelers 109.2 12.1 6.9 Justin Jefferson Vikings 109.1 21.8 10.6 Rashid Shaheed Saints 108.8 10.9 5 Josh Downs Colts 107.3 10.7 6 Chris Godwin Buccaneers 105.6 11.7 7.6 Romeo Doubs Packers 103.3 11.5 6.6 D.K. Metcalf Seahawks 102.2 12.8 7.8 Drake London Falcons 100.3 11.1 6.8 Kendrick Bourne Patriots 100 12.5 6.9 Tyler Boyd Bengals 98.3 10.9 6.8 Jayden Reed Packers 97.6 10.8 5 Calvin Ridley Jaguars 95.1 10.6 6.8 Rashee Rice Chiefs 93.5 10.4 4.6 Tutu Atwell Rams 92.9 10.3 6 Curtis Samuel Commanders 90.8 10.1 5.4 Michael Thomas Saints 89.8 9 6.4 Jahan Dotson Commanders 88 8.8 5.9 Deebo Samuel 49ers 87.6 12.5 5.1 Michael Wilson Cardinals 83.5 9.3 4.3 K.J. Osborn Vikings 81.7 9.1 5.4 Josh Reynolds Lions 81.2 10.2 4.4 Brandin Cooks Cowboys 80.1 10 4.9 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seahawks 77.5 8.6 5.3 Jerry Jeudy Broncos 73.1 9.1 5.4 Tee Higgins Bengals 71.8 10.3 7.3 Noah Brown Texans 70.8 14.2 5.6 Elijah Moore Browns 70.5 7.8 6.3 Cooper Kupp Rams 67.4 13.5 9 Demario Douglas Patriots 67 7.4 5.1

This Week's Games

