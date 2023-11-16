OVC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Northern Illinois Huskies versus the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles is the only game on Thursday's college basketball schedule that includes an OVC team on the court.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
OVC Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Northern Illinois Huskies at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow OVC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.