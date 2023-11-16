Cincinnati Bengals receiver Trenton Irwin has a difficult matchup in Week 11 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), facing the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are allowing the fourth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 173.1 per game.

Irwin has caught 13 passes for 155 total yards (25.8 per game) and one score this year.

Irwin vs. the Ravens

Irwin vs the Ravens (since 2021): 1 GP / 12 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 12 REC YPG / REC TD Baltimore has allowed two opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Ravens have surrendered a TD pass to six opposing players this year.

Baltimore has given up at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 173.1 passing yards per game yielded by the Ravens defense makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Ravens have totaled seven touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). The Ravens' defense is first in the league in that category.

Bengals Player Previews

Trenton Irwin Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 34.5 (-115)

Irwin Receiving Insights

Irwin has been targeted on 17 of his team's 349 passing attempts this season (4.9% target share).

He has been targeted 17 times this season, averaging 9.1 yards per target.

Irwin has had a touchdown catch in one of four games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has 5.6% of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Irwin has been targeted two times in the red zone (4.5% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts).

Irwin's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Texans 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 2 REC / 54 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 10/8/2023 Week 5 10 TAR / 8 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/1/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

