Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd has a tough matchup in Week 11 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), playing the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are conceding the fourth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 173.1 per game.

Boyd has totaled 417 receiving yards on 44 catches with two touchdowns this year, averaging 46.3 yards per game.

Boyd vs. the Ravens

Boyd vs the Ravens (since 2021): 6 GP / 47.5 REC YPG / REC TD

6 GP / 47.5 REC YPG / REC TD Baltimore has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Ravens have allowed six opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Baltimore has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 173.1 passing yards the Ravens allow per contest makes them the fourth-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Ravens' defense ranks first in the NFL with seven passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Bengals Player Previews

Tyler Boyd Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 43.5 (-111)

Boyd Receiving Insights

Boyd, in five of nine games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Boyd has 17.5% of his team's target share (61 targets on 349 passing attempts).

He is averaging 6.8 yards per target (97th in NFL play), racking up 417 yards on 61 passes thrown his way.

Boyd has had a touchdown catch in two of nine games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has 11.1% of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Boyd (five red zone targets) has been targeted 11.4% of the time in the red zone (44 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Boyd's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Texans 11/12/2023 Week 10 12 TAR / 8 REC / 117 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 3 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 3 REC / 40 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 7 REC / 38 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 6 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

