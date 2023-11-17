How to Watch Bellarmine vs. Bowling Green on TV or Live Stream - November 17
The Bellarmine Knights (0-3) will try to snap a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Bowling Green Falcons (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Stroh Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Bellarmine vs. Bowling Green Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bellarmine Stats Insights
- The Knights' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.7 percentage points lower than the Falcons allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
- Bellarmine went 9-4 when it shot better than 46.6% from the field.
- The Falcons ranked 162nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Knights ranked 355th.
- The Knights' 66.3 points per game last year were 12.2 fewer points than the 78.5 the Falcons gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 78.5 points last season, Bellarmine went 4-1.
Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Bellarmine averaged 72.1 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 61.2.
- At home, the Knights gave up 63.3 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 69.8.
- At home, Bellarmine sunk 9.2 treys per game last season, 2.0 more than it averaged on the road (7.2). Bellarmine's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.8%) than away (33.2%).
Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Washington
|L 91-57
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|11/10/2023
|@ Kansas State
|L 83-75
|Bramlage Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|@ Chattanooga
|L 72-64
|McKenzie Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Bowling Green
|-
|Stroh Center
|11/20/2023
|Morehead State
|-
|Freedom Hall
|11/21/2023
|Midway
|-
|Freedom Hall
