Bellarmine vs. Bowling Green November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Bowling Green Falcons (1-0) face the Bellarmine Knights (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Bellarmine vs. Bowling Green Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Bellarmine Top Players (2022-23)
- Garrett Tipton: 12.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Juston Betz: 8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Peter Suder: 9.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alec Pfriem: 7.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ben Johnson: 11.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
Bowling Green Top Players (2022-23)
- Leon Ayers III: 16.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Samari Curtis: 12.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rashaun Agee: 9.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Kaden Metheny: 10.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Chandler Turner: 8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Bellarmine vs. Bowling Green Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Bowling Green Rank
|Bowling Green AVG
|Bellarmine AVG
|Bellarmine Rank
|74th
|76
|Points Scored
|66.3
|316th
|351st
|78.5
|Points Allowed
|67.2
|88th
|126th
|32.5
|Rebounds
|26.6
|361st
|162nd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|5.4
|355th
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|8
|104th
|117th
|13.8
|Assists
|14.2
|95th
|200th
|12
|Turnovers
|10.5
|44th
