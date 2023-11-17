The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-0) face the UT Martin Skyhawks (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Eastern Kentucky vs. UT Martin Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Colonels had a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.8% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Skyhawks' opponents made.
  • Eastern Kentucky went 15-3 when it shot better than 42.3% from the field.
  • The Colonels were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Skyhawks finished 18th.
  • Last year, the Colonels put up 78.6 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 75.4 the Skyhawks allowed.
  • Eastern Kentucky went 10-2 last season when scoring more than 75.4 points.

Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

  • Eastern Kentucky scored 86.6 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 68.7 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Colonels allowed 69.1 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 74.9.
  • At home, Eastern Kentucky averaged 3.1 more treys per game (10.3) than when playing on the road (7.2). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.9%) compared to away from home (31.5%).

Eastern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 WVU Tech W 108-72 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
11/10/2023 Wilberforce W 133-75 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
11/17/2023 UT Martin - Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
11/21/2023 Prairie View A&M - Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
11/27/2023 Troy - Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena

