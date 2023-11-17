The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-0) face the UT Martin Skyhawks (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Eastern Kentucky vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights

Last season, the Colonels had a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.8% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Skyhawks' opponents made.

Eastern Kentucky went 15-3 when it shot better than 42.3% from the field.

The Colonels were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Skyhawks finished 18th.

Last year, the Colonels put up 78.6 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 75.4 the Skyhawks allowed.

Eastern Kentucky went 10-2 last season when scoring more than 75.4 points.

Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

Eastern Kentucky scored 86.6 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 68.7 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Colonels allowed 69.1 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 74.9.

At home, Eastern Kentucky averaged 3.1 more treys per game (10.3) than when playing on the road (7.2). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.9%) compared to away from home (31.5%).

Eastern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule